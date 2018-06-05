Crime
June 5, 2018 8:37 am
Updated: June 5, 2018 9:17 am

Man in hospital following stabbing at Olympic Plaza

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in the downtown core Tuesday.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. at Olympic Plaza.

The initial call to EMS came as a report of an intoxicated man, but when emergency crews arrived, they found he had been stabbed, police said.

The man was sent to the hospital in life-threatening condition, but he has since been upgraded to stable condition, police said.

Police said they have not recovered any weapons and there’s no word on any suspects.

Police are investigating a stabbing incident at Olympic Park Tuesday.

