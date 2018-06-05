Man in hospital following stabbing at Olympic Plaza

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in the downtown core Tuesday.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. at Olympic Plaza.

The initial call to EMS came as a report of an intoxicated man, but when emergency crews arrived, they found he had been stabbed, police said.

The man was sent to the hospital in life-threatening condition, but he has since been upgraded to stable condition, police said.

Police said they have not recovered any weapons and there’s no word on any suspects.