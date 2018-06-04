Brockville’s David Henderson considering run at Ontario Liberal leadership

Liberal candidate David Henderson from the Brockville area says he’s considering a run at the party leadership if he wins and if she quits. A lot of “ifs” for the provincial candidate hopeful.

Henderson’s announcement comes on the heels of Kathleen Wynne’s surprise statement in which she said the Liberals will not win Thursday’s provincial election. Henderson is running in the riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

“If I’m elected as the MPP in this riding, I’ll put my name forward for the leadership position and we’ll make sure that we’ll move forward with a pragmatic approach to making this province strong and making sure that this province takes care of the people that need to be taken care of.”

Henderson understands Wynne’s weekend move saying there was always a feeling that for Wynne, for whatever reasons, people were uncomfortable voting for her. He says he respects the leader and how she fell on her sword for the party. Henderson says there are a number of reasons one wants to be a leader.

"Because you think it's the right thing to do. Because you think there's a job to be done and you think that there's an argument to be made that is fair to all of us. That's why you go into politics, that's why you go into leadership roles."

Henderson is running against Progressive Conservative incumbent Steve Clark, New Democrat Michelle Taylor and Derek Morley of the Green Party. A Liberal hasn’t won the riding since 1937.