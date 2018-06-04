Crime
June 4, 2018 4:22 pm

2 men charged with 1st-degree murder after east-end Toronto stabbing

William David Long was fatall stabbed in late May.

Toronto police have charged two men with first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in the city’s easy end in late May.

Police responded to a call about a stabbing at 550 Kingston Rd. near Lee Avenue at 11:12 p.m. on May 25.

Officers said they found a man on the street suffering from obvious signs of trauma. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police identified him as 56-year-old Toronto resident William David Long.

Homicide investigators said they believe he was attacked in the stairwell of the building.

Police said officers executed search warrants on Monday. Two Toronto residents, 21-year-old Tiek Anthony Kydd and 19-year-old Noah Hurlock, were charged with first-degree murder.

Kydd appeared in a Toronto court Monday while Hurlock is scheduled to appear Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

