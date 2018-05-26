Crime
May 26, 2018 10:46 am

Man in critical condition after stabbing in east-end Toronto: police

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say a man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Toronto's east-end.

John Hanley / Freelance
A A

Toronto police say a man is in critical condition after a stabbing late Friday night.

Officers said they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Lee Avenue at 11:12 p.m.

They said he was unresponsive when they arrived on scene. He was transported to hospital and remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
east-end Toronto
kingston road
Lee Avenue
Stabbing
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News