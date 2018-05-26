Man in critical condition after stabbing in east-end Toronto: police
Toronto police say a man is in critical condition after a stabbing late Friday night.
Officers said they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Lee Avenue at 11:12 p.m.
They said he was unresponsive when they arrived on scene. He was transported to hospital and remains in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
