Explosion, fire damages vacuum truck in downtown Winnipeg

A vacuum truck caught fire around mid-day Monday, sending a plume of black smoke into the air downtown.

Winnipeg fire officials said it happened around 12:30 p.m. when a hydraulic line on the truck blew up. The vehicle was parked behind the apartment complex at 33 Hargrave Street at the time.

The truck belonged to Tench Plumbing & Heating. The crew was working inside when the explosion happened. Nobody was injured and the building was not evacuated, officials said.

The back of the truck suffered some damage. One of the back tires was completely off its rim. Some of the glass windows at the back of the building were also cracked.

Damage estimates have not yet been released.