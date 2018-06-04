Bradford landlord facing assault charges after dispute with tenant

An 88-year-old Bradford landlord is facing charges after a dispute with a tenant turned physical.

Police were dispatched to a Bradford home around 10 a.m. on June 2, after they received a call regarding a landlord and tenant dispute.

When officers arrived on the scene, the tenant told them his landlord came over and started to remove his possessions without notice.

Police say when the tenant tried to stop the landlord, the landlord threatened him with a weapon and grabbed him.

According to police, the landlord fled the scene on a bicycle but later turned himself in at South Division where he was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.