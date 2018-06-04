Bradford landlord facing assault charges after dispute with tenant

An 88-year-old Bradford landlord is facing charges after a dispute with a tenant turned physical.
Police were dispatched to a Bradford home around 10 a.m. on June 2, after they received a call regarding a landlord and tenant dispute.
When officers arrived on the scene, the tenant told them his landlord came over and started to remove his possessions without notice.
READ MORE: Bradford man facing assault, choking charges after domestic dispute
Police say when the tenant tried to stop the landlord, the landlord threatened him with a weapon and grabbed him.
According to police, the landlord fled the scene on a bicycle but later turned himself in at South Division where he was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.