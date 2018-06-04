Canada
June 4, 2018

‘Knowledge, responsibility and independence’: N.B. youths on the lessons behind their dog treat business

By Senior Correspondent  Global News

Mekayla White, 12, and Madison LeBlanc, 10, have their own business making dog treats.

Something doggone yummy is in the mix for a pair of cousins in Dieppe, N.B.

Mekayla White, 12, and Madison LeBlanc, 7, bought a dog treat business called “Bailey’s Dog Bakery” together about a month ago.

“I have plain treats for just giving your dog a treat when they do something great and I have jerky treats as well and specialty cookies,” White said.


They even mix up homemade birthday cakes for pooches.

White is hoping to be a veterinarian one day and took over the business to raise money for her education. She decided to ask LeBlanc to go into business with her so she could gain, in her words:

“Experience, knowledge, responsibility and independence,” White said.

LeBlanc started training and showing dogs when she was only seven years old and this was her opportunity to combine her two passions.

“I love to bake and I thought if I could bake more things that I would get more experience,” she said.

So far, the treats are flying off the shelves. They’re carried in a local pet store, local market and sold on the dog show circuit.

