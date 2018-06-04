First-degree murder charge laid after woman’s body found in City of Kawartha Lakes house fire
A City of Kawartha Lakes man has been charged with first-degree murder and arson — disregard for human life — following a house fire south of Little Britain last week.
OPP arrested and charged Ross Ronald Dion, 44, of Little Britain on Saturday in connection with the death of Heeley Rae Balanaga.
READ MORE: Heeley Balanga homicide investigation continues
Around 5 a.m. on May 29, firefighters found the body of the 35-year-old in her burning residence on 50 Aino Beach Rd. on the shore of Lake Scugog, about 12 kilometres south of the village of Little Britain.
The Office of the Fire Marshal also assisted OPP in the investigation.
Police say Dion was remanded into custody and is scheduled for a court appearance in Lindsay on Thursday.
OPP are seeking information on the case and they’re asking people who may know something to call the OPP tip line at 1-844-677-5050. The investigation is under the direction of Det. Insp. Paul Rosato.
