Coroner’s office called to house fire in City of Kawartha Lakes

The coroner’s office was called to the scene of a morning house fire in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

OPP say they were called around 5:10 a.m. to investigate the house fire on Aino Beach Road in the hamlet of Valenica near Washburn Island.

The coroner’s office left the scene just before 1 p.m. No other details have been provided.

Police have cordoned off a black van along with a mailbox and officers have been spotted canvassing the neighbourhood street about 12 kilometres south of Little Britain.

OPP and Fire Officials on scene of fire on Aino Road in City of Kawartha Lakes pic.twitter.com/W1gxK8JNI6 — CHEX News (@CHEXNewswatch) May 29, 2018

Police are not allowing media near the front of one house on the dead-end street.

Aino Beach Road is closed at Rainbow Bridge Road for just local traffic.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is on the scene.

More to come.