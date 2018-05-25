Senior escapes house fire in Cameron north of Lindsay

A senior escaped a house fire which broke out in Cameron on Thursday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the fire on Hollowtree Road, about 18 kilometres north of Lindsay.
READ MORE: Explosion rips through home on Sturgeon Lake in Dunsford
A neighbour who was bringing food to a resident says the 80-year-old man made it out safely.
The owners of the home arrived
Several fire halls were called to battle the blaze.
The cause of the fire has yet to be released.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.