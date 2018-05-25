Senior escapes house fire in Cameron north of Lindsay

A senior escaped a house fire which broke out in Cameron on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the fire on Hollowtree Road, about 18 kilometres north of Lindsay.

READ MORE: Explosion rips through home on Sturgeon Lake in Dunsford

A neighbour who was bringing food to a resident says the 80-year-old man made it out safely.

.@KLFireRescue are on scene of a house fire on Hollowtree Road near Cameron #cklnews pic.twitter.com/GZGXKrqLPa — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 24, 2018

The owners of the home arrived

Several fire halls were called to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released.

More to come.