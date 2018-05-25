Cameron house fire
Senior escapes house fire in Cameron north of Lindsay

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A senior escaped a house fire which broke out in Cameron on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the fire on Hollowtree Road, about 18 kilometres north of Lindsay.

A neighbour who was bringing food to a resident says the 80-year-old man made it out safely.

The owners of the home arrived

Several fire halls were called to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released.

More to come.

