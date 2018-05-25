Explosion rips through home on Sturgeon Lake in Dunsford
A A
No one was injured after a reported explosion has ripped through a home near Sturgeon Lake on Friday morning.
Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue were called just before 6 a.m. for reports of an explosion at a home on Alexander Avenue in the community of Dunsford, about 16 kilometres north of Lindsay.
Deputy fire chief Dave Kish says crews arrived on scene and discovered the home fully involved.
Four people managed to get out of home.
Kish said the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) has been called to the scene to assist.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.