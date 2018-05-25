Explosion rips through home on Sturgeon Lake in Dunsford

No one was injured after a reported explosion has ripped through a home near Sturgeon Lake on Friday morning.

Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue were called just before 6 a.m. for reports of an explosion at a home on Alexander Avenue in the community of Dunsford, about 16 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Deputy fire chief Dave Kish says crews arrived on scene and discovered the home fully involved.

.@KLFireRescue remain on scene of a fire that broke out earlier this morning on Alexander Avenue near Sturgeon Lake #cklnews pic.twitter.com/dHXT1mOJMH — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 25, 2018

Four people managed to get out of home.

Kish said the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) has been called to the scene to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.