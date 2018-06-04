Prom after-party north of Walkerton leads to allegations of sexual assault

OPP officers in South Bruce are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about an after-prom party that resulted in allegations of sexual assault.

Officers say they, paramedics and firefighters were called out to a large party in the 1100 block of Concession 12 in Brant Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.

There was a large party, where police say they heard two reports of sexual assault and two reports of assault, one with a weapon.

Officers also charged two 18-year-olds and a 20-year-old with counts related to carrying open alcohol and public intoxication.

Anyone with information about the party or the alleged incidents is asked to call South Bruce OPP or Crime Stoppers.