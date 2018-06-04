Crime
June 4, 2018 7:39 am

Prom after-party north of Walkerton leads to allegations of sexual assault

By Staff 980 CFPL

O.P.P. cruiser.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
A A

OPP officers in South Bruce are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about an after-prom party that resulted in allegations of sexual assault.

Officers say they, paramedics and firefighters were called out to a large party in the 1100 block of Concession 12 in Brant Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.

READ MORE: OPP charge Oneida Nation man with two assault charges

There was a large party, where police say they heard two reports of sexual assault and two reports of assault, one with a weapon.

Officers also charged two 18-year-olds and a 20-year-old with counts related to carrying open alcohol and public intoxication.

Anyone with information about the party or the alleged incidents is asked to call South Bruce OPP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
after-prom
Assault
assault with a weapon
Ldnont
London Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Police
prom party
Sexual Assault
South Bruce
South Bruce Ontario
Walkerton Ontario

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News