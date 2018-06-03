Rudy Giuliani says Trump couldn’t be indicted — even if he shot James Comey: report

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s powers are so wide-ranging that he couldn’t have been indicted even if he shot the FBI director to stop the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, according to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani brought up the hypothetical scenario in remarks to The Huffington Post, in which he claimed that Trump would have to be impeached before he could face criminal prosecution.

“In no case can he be subpoenaed or indicted. I don’t know how you can indict while he’s in office, no matter what it is,” Giuliani told HuffPo. “If he shot [former FBI director] James Comey, he’d be impeached the next day. Impeach him, and then you can do whatever you want to do to him.”

Giuliani previously said that the U.S. Constitution gives Trump the ability to bestow a pardon on himself, but said he doesn’t have any intention of using that power.

The prospect of a presidential self-pardon was reportedly raised in a 20-page letter from Trump’s lawyers to special counsel Robert Mueller, in which it was argued that the constitution gives Trump the power to “terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon,” the New York Times reported.

Mueller’s team is looking into allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, and that Trump subsequently attempted to obstruct the investigation. Trump denies both charges.

