Quebec police locate 24-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

A 24-year-old woman is safe and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested following an alleged kidnapping north of Montreal Sunday morning.

Quebec provincial police said in a news release that Isabelle Cyr has been found thanks to a tip from a member of the public.

Police had asked for help earlier today after alleging that Benjamin Dallaire, 26, forced Cyr into a black SUV this morning outside her residence in St-Eustache.

The two were found a short time later in a small town some 110 kilometres north of Saint-Eustache, in the province’s Lanaudière region.

Dallaire was arrested, but it’s not clear whether he’s facing charges.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.