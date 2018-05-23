Pair of Montreal police officers face charges of assault, kidnapping

Two Montreal police officers were arrested Wednesday and are expected to be charged with assault, kidnapping and uttering threats in connection with an incident allegedly involving a homeless man.

“It’s an event that took place in 2010,” said Montreal police Insp. Ian Lafrenière.

Patrick Guay and Pierre-Luc Furlotte were arrested in Montreal before being released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The pair allegedly forced the homeless man into their cruiser before driving him off the island of Montreal and forcing him to get back home on his own.

The alleged incident was first investigated by Montreal police’s internal affairs division, but Lafrenière said the investigation did not yield any results at the time.

The investigation was reopened in September 2017 by a mixed police squad involving the Sûreté du Québec and the RCMP.

The two officers have been suspended with pay, Lafrenière said.

—with files from The Canadian Press