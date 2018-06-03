Lethbridge man arrested after police find detonated bomb

A Lethbridge man is spending the weekend behind bars after police arrested him for allegedly blowing up a small bomb early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area of 17 Street South and 9 Avenue on reports of gunfire at around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they extinguished a small fire in a nearby alley, where evidence suggested an explosive device had been set off.

Police investigated the area and ended up at a home on 8 Avenue South near 16 Street, where officers found explosive materials and evidence in a basement suite on the city’s southside. Two men were arrested at that home.

Lethbridge Police Service’s bomb squad was called to the scene and deemed the area safe at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police said there was no evidence to suggest the explosion targeted any person or property.

Shaun Hlavach, 32, is charged with intent to cause an explosion and making or possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose. The second man was released from police custody and is not facing charges.