Bomb squad tackles cyclist for rummaging through suspicious bag

There are two ways to dispose of a suspicious package: the slow, careful way and the fast, not-so-careful way.

A cyclist chose the fast way on Monday, when he simply rode up to a suspicious package and emptied it out in front of a police bomb squad and the FBI in Milwaukee, Wis. He wasn’t even wearing a helmet at the time.

The suspicious backpack was initially founded on top of an electrical box at approximately 7 a.m. in the city’s downtown area Monday. Local police and FBI responded to the call, taping off the area and sending in a bomb squad tech to drag the package into the intersection and away from surrounding buildings.

The police tape was still very much in place at 9 a.m., when a lone cyclist rode into the cordoned-off area and started casually sorting through the bag’s contents himself.

Video from the scene shows the man tossing bottles and clothing onto the street, then turning the backpack upside down to shake out the last of its contents. The whole search lasts approximately 10 seconds, after which the man can be seen tossing the bag aside and shrugging.

He hardly finishes the gesture before three investigators catch up to him and bring him down in a flying tackle.

The cyclist was arrested at the scene and taken into custody by the Milwaukee Police Department, an FBI spokesperson told GlobalNews.ca.

GlobalNews.ca has reached out to the police department for more on the cyclist’s status, including potential charges.

