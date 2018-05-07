Molotov cocktail thrown at Lethbridge health clinic launches police investigation

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) is looking for the public’s help identifying two suspects after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a health clinic.

It happened on April 20 at the NSISI medical clinic on the city’s north side.

“I thought it smelt like paint but then my other co-worker said: ‘Somebody was trying to burn the place down,’” employee Nancy Fast said.

The incident happened before Fast arrived at work. She said police told her the suspects broke the glass with a hammer then hurled the Molotov cocktail into the building.

“As you can see, there’s flames that went up,” Fast said, gesturing towards the charred brick wall of the medical clinic.

LPS is still working to identify the two suspects and is asking anyone with information to contact police (403-328-4444) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).

The incident has rattled Fast.

“I was very scared to come to work on Monday just thinking that it can happen again,” she said. “The doors are open and somebody can just come in and throw it inside while we are inside.”

In light of the event, the clinic is adding extra security cameras inside and outside the facility, but does not plan to restrict access to the building.