‘Potential bomb threat’ triggers evacuation of NAIT buildings

Several facilities at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a “potential bomb threat.”

“Evacuate CAT, Spartan and HP Centre by the nearest safe exit,” reads an alert sent out by the college just before 4 p.m. “This is not a drill. Do not re-enter, first responders are on scene and will advise when the situation is resolved.”

NAIT tweeted that “the HP Centre at Princess Elizabeth Avenue and 106 Street has been evacuated.”

Global News has reached out to police for more information.

More to come…

