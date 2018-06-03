Arson squad investigates fatal fire in Lachine

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating following a fatal fire on the second floor of a two-storey residential building in Lachine Saturday night.

A 911 call reporting the blaze in a building on the corner of 3 Avenue and Provost Street, was made around 10:45 p.m.

Firefighters battling the blaze found man who was lying unconscious on the floor of a second-storey apartment.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said he was declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The man’s identity has yet to be released.

Brabant said the fire was quickly brought under control but that damage was considerable.

The investigation was transferred to the arson squad after firefighters were unable to ascertain what caused the fire.

Provost Street was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.