Six left homeless after fire in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood

A fire in a three-storey building in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood Saturday afternoon has left six people without a home.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the corner of Rachel and St-Hubert streets, at 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 130 firefighters take on St. Denis street fire

Benoit Martel, Chief of operations for the Montreal fire department said when firefighters arrived at the scene, people had already started exiting the building, which houses a popular restaurant on the first floor and residential units on the second and third floors.

Martel says the fire is believed to have started in a exhaust duct outside the building, leading from the restaurant kitchen to the roof, before spreading to the building.

Martel estimates structural damage to the building to be around $150,000. The homes on the second and third floors were also damaged by smoke.

READ MORE: Montreal restaurant target of arson attack for 3rd time in 3 weeks

No one was injured in the blaze but Martel said the Red Cross is helping relocate the six people living in the affected units.

Government food inspectors have also been dispatched to the scene, to ensure none of the food products were tainted by possible contaminants.