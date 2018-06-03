4 seriously injured after shooting outside of Pickering Civic Complex

Durham Regional Police say four have people have been taken to hospital after a shooting outside of the Pickering Civic Complex and Library late Saturday, minutes after a nearby festival closed for the night.

Const. George Tudos told Global News the incident happened after 11 p.m. He said paid duty police officers heard the sounds of gunshots.

Tudos said officers found the four male victims with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries at the front entrance of city hall. He said three of the victims were taken to Toronto trauma centres and the fourth was taken to local hospital.

#Pickering: Police confirm 4 victims transported from shooting at the front of City Hall. Scene is located at the exit from Ribfest, which had a large crowd of people leaving. pic.twitter.com/wljr7ej7HP — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) June 3, 2018

The incident happened after the Pickering Ribfest event closed for the night. The event takes place at the adjacent Esplanade Park, which is located northeast of Liverpool Road and Highway 401.

Tudos said as of early Sunday morning, officers were interviewing witnesses and in the process of gathering suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-579-1520, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Photos from the #Pickering Civic Complex shooting at the exit from Ribfest. One victim transported to SickKids, two others to trauma centre, one to local hospital. Large crime scene, multiple shots fired. pic.twitter.com/AFiEvRlJBf — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) June 3, 2018