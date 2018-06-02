Canada
June 2, 2018 4:39 pm

Body of missing Vernon area man found in Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
The extensive search for 24-year-old Jordan Mooney has ended after the man’s body was found in the McKinley Landing area of Kelowna.

Mooney was last seen on May 27, when he left a home in the Dilworth area of Kelowna.

A search began in the McKinley Landing area on Wednesday after police were notified his Volkswagen Jetta was found at a construction site in the McKinley Landing area.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) led the search.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

