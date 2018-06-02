Body of missing Vernon area man found in Kelowna
A A
The extensive search for 24-year-old Jordan Mooney has ended after the man’s body was found in the McKinley Landing area of Kelowna.
Mooney was last seen on May 27, when he left a home in the Dilworth area of Kelowna.
A search began in the McKinley Landing area on Wednesday after police were notified his Volkswagen Jetta was found at a construction site in the McKinley Landing area.
READ MORE: Search for missing Vernon man may be ramped up
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) led the search.
The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.