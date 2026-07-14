2 people missing, presumed drowned in separate B.C. Interior lakes

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Officials in B.C.’s Interior are investigating two separate drownings from the past weekend.

A man remains missing in Mara Lake after a group of friends on a boat found that one member was unaccounted for on Friday night.

Sicamous RCMP said they were called at 8:13 p.m. to Mara Lake, south of Sicamous, and officers, along with Search and Rescue, began searching the lake and shoreline.

Operations continued throughout Saturday and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT), with support from the RCMP National Underwater Recovery Training Centre (NURTC), was called in to help.

On Sunday, URT conducted sonar search operations to locate the missing man; however, due to the large search area, he was not found, police confirmed.

Search efforts resumed on Tuesday using alternative towed sonar technology.

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“We would like to thank Search and Rescue volunteers and all partner agencies involved for their continued dedication and support throughout this operation. Our thoughts are with the missing man’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Sgt. Murray McNeil, Sicamous RCMP Detachment Commander, said in a release.

2:00 Water risks: Okanagan Lake drowning prevention

Meanwhile, West Kelowna RCMP said a person is missing and presumed drowned after a boating incident on Okanagan Lake on July 11.

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Police said that a 45-year-old man was being towed behind a boat on an inflatable tube when he was thrown into the water without wearing a personal flotation device.

The man began to struggle, police said, and the operator of the boat immediately jumped in to help rescue him, however, they were unable to reach him and then needed help themselves from a nearby boater.

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West Kelowna RCMP responded alongside the Kelowna Fire Rescue, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has also been deployed to assist with recovery efforts.

“This is a tragic reminder of how quickly recreational activities on the water can turn into an emergency,” Cpl. Devon Gerrits, media relations officer for the West Kelowna RCMP, said in a release.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the man’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We also want to remind everyone enjoying our lakes this summer to always wear a properly fitted personal flotation device. It is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent drowning.”