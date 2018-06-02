Canada
June 2, 2018 2:34 pm

Ride for Heart will close the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway on Sunday

The Ride for Heart will have two major closures on both the Gardiner Expressway and DVP on Sunday, June 3.

David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images
The Ride for Heart will be taking over the streets of Toronto on Sunday, causing two major closures on both the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway.

Both closures on each highway will take effect at 2 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 3, with the DVP closed in both directions between York Mills Road and the Gardiner Expressway.

The Gardiner Expressway will be closed both ways between South Kingsway and the DVP.

Also, commuters will have to keep in mind that the TTC buses and streetcars will be delayed in the areas affected by the event, and GO Transit’s bus service in and out of Union Station will be closed between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Cyclists, walkers and runners will be raising money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, as each of the participants will embark on their journey at different times over the course of the Ride for Heart, considering how they plan to take part in the event.

