Saskatchewan Rush looking to clinch third title in Game 2 of NLL Finals

If the Saskatchewan Rush have their way the next time they’re in Saskatoon they’ll have some shiny new hardware to show off.

Game 2 of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals is scheduled for Saturday night in Rochester, New York. The Rush lead the Rochester Knighthawks 1-0 in the best-of-three series after a 16-9 victory on home turf last weekend.

The Rush aren’t expected to make many changes to their game plan after dominating the Knighthawks in virtually every statistical category in the series opener. They are, however, expecting the Knighthawks to raise their game to another level.

“It’s going to be harder (to win) because they’re going to play desperate lacrosse. Their backs are against the wall so we have to play even better there,” Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan said.

This is the fourth straight trip to the Finals for the Rush. In each of the last three, the team that won Game 1 went on to sweep the series.

If that trend continues the Rush will be returning to Saskatoon next week for a championship celebration but they aren’t getting ahead of themselves.

“That team over there respects us. We respect them tremendously. There’s been substantial preparation going into this game and we’re very focused on being our best because if we’re not then they will really take it to us,” transition/defender Jeff Cornwall said.

Game 2 goes Saturday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.