Nogojiwanong-Peterborough Reconciliation gathering aims to bridge, explore Indigenous culture

It’s being declared as the first reconciliation gathering held in Nogojiwanong-Peterborough and hailed as an important step in repairing relationships with Indigenous people and an opportunity for local elementary students to learn about Indigenous history and culture.

“I think it’s time that non-Indigenous Canadians learn the history and culture of the people we share this country with and who were here before us,” said event co-ordinator Alix Taylor. “And also start thinking about the actions and how we’re going to move forward in a good way and build good relationships with our neighbours, friends, and family.”

More than 300 students from Grades 5 to 8 took part in the first annual Reconciliation Gathering held in Peterborough Square on Friday and was hosted by Leap Manifesto Peterborough, a group of concerned citizens who invited First Nations, Metis and Inuit people and Indigenous organizations to gather and explore Indigenous history, culture and reconciliation.

“We are building relationships with non-Indigenous peoples, ensuring they are getting the knowledge they aren’t getting in schools,” said resources co-ordinator Katelyn Brennan with Niijkiwendidaa Anishnabekwag Services Circle. “It’s really important to get this knowledge into them before they are told it’s too late and sort of breaking down those prejudices that they have been raised with.”

The event began with an opening ceremony and students then took part in a series of workshops and exercises exploring Indigenous traditions.

Curve Lake First Nation playwright, novelist, and journalist Drew Hayden Taylor says the reconciliation event is a great way to introduce First Nation culture to students who might not be aware of the historical aspects and their proximity First Nations communities here.

Organizers say this is one of the first steps towards reconciliation and building better relationships with the Indigenous people and they hope to make this an annual gathering.