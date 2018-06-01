Crime
June 1, 2018 5:29 pm

Police identify suspect in connection with Elmvale Jungle Zoo break-in and theft

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A lemur named JC, along with a tortoise and a gibbon, were reported stolen from Elmvale Jungle Zoo.

Elmvale Jungle Zoo/Facebook
Police have identified a suspect in connection with a break-in and theft at Elmvale Jungle Zoo.

According to police, as a result of an extensive investigation based on several tips, they have been able to identify a suspect they believe is responsible for the break-in and theft of three exotic animals.

Police say the incident occurred on May 29 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Detectives from the Huronia West OPP detachment responded to a call from Elmvale Jungle Zoo. When they arrived on scene, zoo officials told officers that someone had cut a hole in a chain-link fence at the zoo, and proceeded to steal a lemur, tortoise and baby gibbon.

Zoo officials say no other damages were reported as a result of the break-in.

The OPP are now searching for 21-year-old Alex Perlmutter of Ottawa. Police have described him as a man with brown hair, blue eyes and a thin build. He is approximately five-foot-11-inches tall, and weighs 131 pounds.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Alex Perlmutter in connection with a break-in and theft at Elmvale Jungle Zoo.

OPP / Provided

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Perlmutter’s whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

