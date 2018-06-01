Surrey RCMP arrest suspect in relation to string of sexual assaults

Surrey RCMP have made an arrest in relation to a string of sexual assaults that took place between April and May.

RCMP arrested a suspect after a report on May 26 of an assault on the 14800 block of 73 Avenue around 2 a.m. Officers say a 17-year-old girl was walking when she was assaulted from behind. The victim was able to break free and reported the incident to police.

WATCH: Surrey RCMP issue warning about serial predator

Officers in the area were able to find an adult man driving a grey Honda Accord and identified him as a person of interest.

The man was arrested on May 27 in connection with four incidents of sexual assault that took place on April 24, May 20, May 22 and May 26.

READ MORE: 3 sex assaults in Surrey may have been committed by same person says RCMP

According to the RCMP the man has been released from custody as the investigation continues. Charges are yet to be laid.

Surrey RCMP are asking people to stay alert and be aware of their surroundings. They also ask for people to travel in pairs when possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP issue warning after 3rd reported sex assault this week