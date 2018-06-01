2 confirmed dead after Vernon house fire

Two people are confirmed dead after a fire burned down a home in the 300 block of Northernview Drive near Vernon, B.C., but the victims have not yet been identified.

“The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing at this time,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said. “The Vernon North Okanagan GIS unit will continue to work alongside the BC Coroners Service on identifying the two deceased individuals.”

READ MORE: 2 people missing after Vernon house fire

Shortly after 4 a.m. on May 21, RCMP were called to assist North Westside Fire Rescue.

RCMP said the structure was completely destroyed.

Before the fire started, neighbour John Kunow said he and others in the area heard a loud bang, like a rifle shot.

“And then, within four to five minutes, the place was on fire. I mean, I couldn’t even get near it,” he said. “But in the meantime, when I saw the flames come out of the window, I called 911.”

RCMP are encouraging anyone with information to come forward to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or call Crime Stoppers.

With files from Global Okanagan