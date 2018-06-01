Barrie police looking for suspect in connection with convenience store theft

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following a theft from a convenience store in downtown Barrie.

On May 20, Barrie police were called to a convenience store on Owen Street, after a report of a theft.

Police say the suspect entered the store to buy lottery tickets. When the employee presented the tickets to the man, he quickly grabbed several and ran out of the store.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect flee the scene in a silver hatchback.

Police have described the suspect as a man with a slim build and a black goatee. He was seen wearing a blue suit, a white shirt and a tan fedora hat.

Barrie Police is seeking the identity of a suspect following a theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or @CrimeSDM https://t.co/kTgaYZIhal pic.twitter.com/kNG9BuPim9 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) June 1, 2018

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Wright of the Barrie Police Service at jwright@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.p3tips.com.