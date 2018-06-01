Police ask for help in locating suspect accused of assaulting Bradford man

South Simcoe police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a driver and vehicle involved in a driving incident turned assault in Bradford.

According to police, at around 6 p.m. on May 30, a 39-year-old Bradford man was reversing out of his driveway on Britannia Avenue when he was almost hit by another car driving eastbound.

Police say words were exchanged as a result of the near-collision, before the suspect drove away. The Bradford man proceeded to follow the suspect to the intersection of Colborne and Porter streets.

Police say at the intersection both drivers got out of their vehicles, and the suspect proceeded to assault the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

READ MORE: Police investigating after Springwater man shot on his property

According to police, paramedics arrived and treated the man for minor injuries. However, he declined to be transported to hospital, saying he would go on his own.

Police describe the suspect as a man approximately five feet, nine inches tall, with buzz cut dark brown hair. He was seen wearing blue jeans and a green overcoat at the time of the alleged assault.

Police say the suspect’s passenger was a woman in her mid to late 20s, seen wearing a white t-shirt. Police believe her name may begin with a ‘D.’

According to police, the vehicle in question is a black Chevrolet Malibu.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.