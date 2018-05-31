Police investigating after Springwater man shot on his property

Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot on his property in Springwater Township.

According to police, on May 30, at around 9:14 p.m., the Huronia West OPP detachment received a report that a Springwater man had been shot.

Police say the man had been shot on his own property by a large calibre bullet. As a result, the man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe this incident may have been a result of hunters in the area of Penetanguishene Road; however, they say the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please contact Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575, or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.