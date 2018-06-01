Pine Grove rest stop to stay open

A pair of rest stops in Manitoba will stay open for the time being, according to the provincial government.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said the Pine Grove rest stop will not close, as some had feared.

Schuler says that rest area along the Trans Canada Highway in eastern Manitoba had been put under review by the previous NDP government.

The ministers also said the Menisino rest area “will remain open until such time as our government will consult with stakeholders in the affected area.”