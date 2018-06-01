Pine Grove rest stop
June 1, 2018 10:00 am

Pine Grove rest stop to stay open

By Writer / Producer  Global News
The Pine Grove rest stop will not close.

The Pine Grove rest stop will not close.

File
A A

A pair of rest stops in Manitoba will stay open for the time being, according to the provincial government.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said the Pine Grove rest stop will not close, as some had feared.

READ MORE: Province considering rest stop cuts along Manitoba highways

Schuler says that rest area along the Trans Canada Highway in eastern Manitoba had been put under review by the previous NDP government.

The ministers also said the Menisino rest area “will remain open until such time as our government will consult with stakeholders in the affected area.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
NDP Government
Pine Grove rest stop
Provincial Government
Rest Stops
Ron Schuler
Trans-Canada Highway

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News