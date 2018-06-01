Guelph-Wellington bid named as finalist for Canada’s Smart Cities Challenge

A joint bid by the City of Guelph and Wellington County to become Canada’s first circular food economy has been named as a finalist in the national Smart Cities Challenge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Friday morning at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual conference in Halifax.

READ MORE: Guelph, Wellington County pitch food economy plan for $10M prize

In being named a finalist, Guelph and Wellington County have been awarded $250,000 to further develop their bid for a $10-million prize.

The competition involves communities across Canada which are tasked with identifying a social problem and proposing an innovative way to solve it.

The circular food economy was entered in the category for communities with populations up to 500,000, which drew more than 100 proposals, according to a statement from the city.

The Guelph-Wellington County proposal is competing against 10 other communities, including Richmond, Saskatoon, Victoria and Airdrie.

READ MORE: Guelph moving ahead with 11 recommendations in solid waste review

“This is a huge step on our road to becoming Canada’s first circular food economy. It’s a testament to the incredible talent and expertise in food and agriculture that exists in our region,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie.

“I look forward to working together in the months ahead to clinch the $10-million prize.

The circular food economy aims to increase access to affordable and nutritious food by 50 per cent, create 50 new circular businesses and collaborations by using waste a resource, and increase economic revenues by 50 per cent.

The goal is to reach all of these markers by 2025.

READ MORE: Candidates address issues affecting Guelph in 1460 CJOY debate

“Our community has the expertise and experience to create a food economy that is more efficient, more productive, more sustainable and more equitable for everyone,” said Dennis Lever, Warden of Wellington County.

“We are eager to solve a complex social problem and the Smart Cities Challenge is a critical element of the solution.”

The Region of Waterloo’s bid, which hopes to address child and youth wellbeing, was also named as one of five finalists for a $50-million prize.

All of the winners will be announced in spring 2019.