Donald Trump slams TBS, ‘no talent’ Samantha Bee after comedian calls Ivanka Trump a ‘feckless c***’

U.S. President Donald Trump fired back at Samantha Bee a day after the Canadian comedian apologized for calling the president’s daughter, Ivanka, a “feckless c***.”

On Friday, Trump questioned why Bee was still employed after using vulgar language on her show to insult Trump’s daughter.

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” the president tweeted. “A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”



Story continues below Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

On Wednesday night’s episode of TBS show Full Frontal, Bee, 48, tore into Ivanka, 36, for failing to take any action to halt the separation of undocumented families. Trump is currently a senior White House adviser, and only a few days ago she posted a photo hugging her son while her father’s administration decided undocumented immigrant families could be split apart.

Bee then referenced Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet about former president Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. The tweet ultimately brought down her top-performing show.

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” said Bee. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c***!”

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the language Bee used was vile and vicious and called on network management to demonstrate that it wouldn’t be condoned.

Thursday afternoon, the Toronto-born comedian apologized on social media, saying she “crossed a line.”

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee tweeted. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

Shortly after the cancellation of Roseanne, Trump lashed out at ABC for apologizing to the former Obama aide for Barr’s comments, but not also apologizing to him.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” Trump tweeted. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

TBS said Thursday Bee had taken the right step in apologizing. The network says “it was our mistake, too.” The network didn’t say whether there would be any consequences for Bee or the show.

–with files from Chris Jancelewicz