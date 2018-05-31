New York Post sparks outrage with ‘sexist’ cover mocking Kim Kardashian’s meeting with Trump
Kim Kardashian‘s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump may have raised a few eyebrows, but the New York Post’s cover page mocking the meeting has sparked full-blown online outrage.
The pair reportedly discussed prison reform during their meeting on Wednesday, with Kardashian seeking a pardon for 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life sentence for drug offences and money-laundering.
READ MORE: Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘hopeful’ after meeting with Donald Trump
However, the New York Post’s cover on Thursday chose to focus on Kardashian’s derriere rather than her policy interests, its headline blaring “TRUMP MEETS RUMP” and sub-headings making mentions of “Kim Thong Un” and Trump engaging in “the other big ass summit.”
Many Twitter users, including some celebrities, were not amused.
Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. also addressed the controversy, writing in an Instagram post that he felt the media would’ve treated Kardashian’s White House appearance differently had Barack Obama been the president.
Hate to always have to point out the obvious but you never got this kind of hate Obama did his parading of celebs through The White House. When he did it they were all amazingly subject matter experts. Why the continued double standard? Here a woman @kimkardashian who happens to be a celeb has spent years on one case researching it funding legal defense funds but because she met with @realdonaldtrump about the issue that she’s taken very seriously, she’s mocked and criticized. If she did the same under the prior admin it would have been lauded. It’s time to open our eyes. The BS from the media and left wing agenda really needs to stop. Just look at he numbers. @potus is crushing it. Imagine what he could do without the noise and with 1/10th the support from the MSM and others that Obama got. It would be truly remarkable… and that’s precisely what the other side is afraid of. #usa #america
Others said that while they agreed that the New York Post’s cover was sexist, that shouldn’t detract from the fact that Kardashian is not well-equipped to contribute to dialogue on prison reform, at least not on her own.
The legal defense fund of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) tweeted its agreement with a Cosmopolitan column that said Kardashian’s White House appearance was “ego, not activism,” and could only have been productive if there were other experts or activists in the room.
The New York Post’s editorial board later published a column saying that while the tabloid “had some Page One fun” with the cover, it shared Kardashian’s concern about overly harsh sentences for non-violent offences.
“And Congress absolutely must revisit the overly tough sentencing laws that have now become outdated and counterproductive,” the column concluded. “After all, you don’t have to be a reality star to understand today’s troubled criminal-justice realities.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.