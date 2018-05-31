New York Post sparks outrage with ‘sexist’ cover mocking Kim Kardashian’s meeting with Trump

Kim Kardashian‘s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump may have raised a few eyebrows, but the New York Post’s cover page mocking the meeting has sparked full-blown online outrage.

The pair reportedly discussed prison reform during their meeting on Wednesday, with Kardashian seeking a pardon for 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life sentence for drug offences and money-laundering.

However, the New York Post’s cover on Thursday chose to focus on Kardashian’s derriere rather than her policy interests, its headline blaring “TRUMP MEETS RUMP” and sub-headings making mentions of “Kim Thong Un” and Trump engaging in “the other big ass summit.”

Tomorrow's cover: Kim Kardashian visits the White House to discuss prison reform with President Trump https://t.co/1N3bNkVmK7 pic.twitter.com/yPaL93Tyhe — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2018

Many Twitter users, including some celebrities, were not amused.

Disgusting headline, @nypost. @KimKardashian was meeting with President Trump about a critical issue and you lead with her ass? This is unacceptable sexism. No woman deserves this. Thank you for using your platform to raise awareness for the issue of prison reform, Kim. https://t.co/P43Vq2mPLR — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 31, 2018

Y’all really gonna make me go to bat for Kim K, eh? “The Other Big Ass Summit” Just in case readers interpret this double entendre to be referring to their common personality traits, you reference Kim’s butt 3 more times. This is too trite, even for you all. https://t.co/lRRhqweZgs — Rashona (@Rashona) May 30, 2018

I cannot take media outlets like this seriously when they express outrage over certain insulting comments but revel in MAKING insulting comments. Publications like this only exist to promote division, hate & humiliate. Classless, sexist, & shameful, @newyorkpost @KimKardashian — Fitz (@AmyMont73990856) May 31, 2018

I wonder if the New York Post would have made such a degrading comment if Rob Kardashian would have met with Trump instead of Kim. I don't have to wonder. Blatant sexism like that makes everyone worse off, so @nypost please be better. — _Erin_ (@eringwalker) May 31, 2018

The New York Post’s headline is disgusting. Not only sexist, but @KimKardashian is doing something good and they choose to demean her… — DANI HALL (@biggiehallsx) May 31, 2018

Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. also addressed the controversy, writing in an Instagram post that he felt the media would’ve treated Kardashian’s White House appearance differently had Barack Obama been the president.

Others said that while they agreed that the New York Post’s cover was sexist, that shouldn’t detract from the fact that Kardashian is not well-equipped to contribute to dialogue on prison reform, at least not on her own.

The legal defense fund of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) tweeted its agreement with a Cosmopolitan column that said Kardashian’s White House appearance was “ego, not activism,” and could only have been productive if there were other experts or activists in the room.

We agree! "Had @KimKardashian insisted that the meeting include, say, someone from the @SentencingProj or the @NAACP_LDF , she might have made a more effective case for broad systematic change." #CriminalJusticeReform https://t.co/xktbAOb6Yl — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) May 31, 2018

The New York Post’s editorial board later published a column saying that while the tabloid “had some Page One fun” with the cover, it shared Kardashian’s concern about overly harsh sentences for non-violent offences.

“And Congress absolutely must revisit the overly tough sentencing laws that have now become outdated and counterproductive,” the column concluded. “After all, you don’t have to be a reality star to understand today’s troubled criminal-justice realities.”

