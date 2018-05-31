City of Vancouver investigating more than 1,500 illegal short-term listings

A month after the City of Vancouver implemented new regulations on short-term rentals, the city says 400 listings have been either converted to long-term rental units or have been delisted.

According to the city, officials are currently investigating more than 1,500 listings that appear to be illegal. That includes commercial operations and illegal or unsafe units.

“Prosecution has been initiated against commercial operators representing 89 listings, with the potential to collect fines of up to $890,000,” read a statement from the city.

More than 100 listings are under audit and subject to additional enforcement due to duplicate or incorrect business licences, said the city.

“Over 900 short-term rental business licences have been issued since the regulations came into effect one month ago,” read the statement.

New rules only allow a short-term rental unit if the property is the owner’s principal residence. Property owners have until August 31 to obtain a valid business licence or face a fine starting at $1,000, prosecution or other enforcement actions.

The city says it has received more than 430 complaints about suspected illegal short-term rentals since April 19.

