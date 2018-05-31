Sunnyside Greenhouses closed Thursday after 100 years of business in Calgary

A landmark for Calgary gardeners is closing its doors a little earlier than many had expected.

The owners of Sunnyside Greenhouses Ltd. announced in March they sold the site to a developer but would stay open for the 2018 season.

Items were put on clearance and signs went up recently announcing May 31 would be the final day after 100 years in business.

A small scattering of items, mostly office supplies, were still left on the shelves.

“It’s unbearable. It’s just so empty,” said regular customer and former employee Valerie Walker who stopped by on Thursday to see the closing. “It used to be just a mass of flowers you would come in it was so beautiful. It was just nice to walk through it.”

Watch from March 13: It’s a shocking development for an iconic Calgary business. The Sunnyside garden centre in Bowness is closing. Lauren Pullen has more on how customers and the community are reacting.

“At least we got our season in and the rain is coming now so it’s good timing for Sunnyside,” customer Gordon Walker said.

Sunnyside owners declined to do an interview with Global News. It’s still unclear exactly how the property will be used by the new owners.