Justin Trudeau attends Liberal Party fundraiser at Wolfville winery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was expected to attend a Liberal Party fundraiser at a winery in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley on Thursday.

Trudeau was expected to deliver remarks around 7:30 p.m. local time to party supporters during the event at Lightfoot and Wolfville Vineyards on the Evangeline Trail, but was running behind.

The 40-acre vineyard is just outside the university town of Wolfville, N.S., in the scenic Annapolis Valley.

In a news release, the federal Liberal Party said it was committed to openness and transparency, and a list of guests at the event would be available within 45 days.

The party said these events are hosted in publicly accessible spaces, and it has also committed to facilitating media coverage.

