Canada
May 25, 2018 8:33 pm
Updated: May 25, 2018 9:05 pm

Trudeau keeps talking about NAFTA, even as formal discussions hit impasse

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seen here in La Malbaie, Quebec, on May 24, 2018, questions the logic behind newly proposed U.S. tariffs on autos.

REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A A

OTTAWA – Negotiations on revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement may have hit an impasse, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is keen to keep on talking.

Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday about bringing the negotiations to a timely conclusion, a day after the prime minister had a similar chat with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Mexico says 40% chance NAFTA deal reached before July 1

A Canadian government summary of the discussion says Trudeau also mentioned his “strong concerns” regarding the U.S. threat to slap tariffs of up to 25 per cent on vehicle imports, given the integrated nature of the two countries’ auto industries.

Trump recently asked his commerce secretary to consider whether imports of automobiles and auto parts threaten national security, saying such core industries are critical to American strength.

Trudeau told reporters Thursday he planned to tell Trump the move would have an “incredibly negative effect” on the American economy.

The prime minister added the U.S. move likely stems from the difficult efforts to rewrite NAFTA.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
donald trump friday
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau Nafta
NAFTA

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News