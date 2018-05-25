Trudeau keeps talking about NAFTA, even as formal discussions hit impasse

OTTAWA – Negotiations on revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement may have hit an impasse, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is keen to keep on talking.

Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday about bringing the negotiations to a timely conclusion, a day after the prime minister had a similar chat with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

A Canadian government summary of the discussion says Trudeau also mentioned his “strong concerns” regarding the U.S. threat to slap tariffs of up to 25 per cent on vehicle imports, given the integrated nature of the two countries’ auto industries.

Trump recently asked his commerce secretary to consider whether imports of automobiles and auto parts threaten national security, saying such core industries are critical to American strength.

Trudeau told reporters Thursday he planned to tell Trump the move would have an “incredibly negative effect” on the American economy.

The prime minister added the U.S. move likely stems from the difficult efforts to rewrite NAFTA.