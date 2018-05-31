Richmond man charged with kidnapping, sex assault, after woman says she was able to escape

A Richmond man has now been charged with kidnapping, assault and sexual assault using a Taser following an incident on Wednesday, May 30.

Police say just before 8:30 a.m., a person was sitting in their vehicle near the west end of Williams Road when they were approached by a distraught young woman.

She said she had been assaulted and managed to escape her captor.

The Good Samaritan transported her to Dixon Elementary School where they were met by the Richmond RCMP.

Police believe the young woman was held in a home in the 3000-block of Jesmond Avenue.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, police secured the location and the surrounding area.

Just before 4 p.m., RCMP were able to negotiate with a lone male at the residence and he surrendered peacefully.

Cheng Ian Huang, 42, of Richmond is now charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of assault, one count of assault with a weapon, one count of possession of a firearm without a permit, one count of sexual assault using a Taser, one count of impersonating a police officer and one count of uttering threats.

Richmond RCMP worked with community partners at Dixon Elementary School in order to safeguard the staff and students. A brief hold-and-secure protocol was in place from 2:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the General Investigation Section (GIS) of the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or by email at Richmond Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).