Barrie police seeking assistance locating 3 missing Sea-Doos

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating three Sea-Doos reported stolen.

According to Barrie police, on Sunday, May 20, at approximately 10:25 p.m., three suspects were caught on video surveillance entering St. Onge Recreation in Barrie.

Police say a white Jeep Grand Cherokee entered the premises after moving a trailer which had been blocking the entranceway. The vehicle then drove to a trailer and Sea-Doo along the side of the building. The suspect hooked the trailer up to the jeep, and left with it in tow.

According to police, a short while later, just before 11:30 p.m., the same jeep returned, and three suspects were seen hooking another trailer containing two Sea-Doos to the jeep before leaving the scene.

Officers describe the vehicle in question as an all-white Jeep Grand Cherokee, with a sunroof, dark tinted windows, with distinctive black after-market hood vents located on both front corners of the Jeep.

Police say two of the suspects were stocky in build, and dressed in dark clothing. According to police, the third suspect was wearing a white coat and jeans.

Police have also provided descriptions of the three missing Sea-Doos:

The first Sea-Doo is described as:

2017 White RXTX 300

Marine number ON5663449

White in colour with yellow accents and a black seat

Sitting on a galvanized silver single trailer with 2 and 1 red decals on the side

The second Sea-Doo is described as:

2017 GTI SE 900

Marine number ON5830746

Black in colour with silver seat

The third Sea-Doo is described as:

2017 GTI 900

White in colour with neon green seat and black accents

Sitting on a black Kara double trailer with the plate number R1683F

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone who may have information to please contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.p3tips.com