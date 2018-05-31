Victim in Bar Italia shooting likely targeted: police

Winnipeg police believe the man who was fatally shot outside Bar Italia earlier this week was targeted.

Noel Ramirez Talingdan, who friends said went by Noel Ramirez, and a 28 year-old woman, were shot just after midnight Tuesday.

Ramirez, 37, later died in hospital.

“Homicide investigators do believe it was targeted,” Const. Tammy Skrabeck said.

Police said Thursday Ramirez was known to them, but did not not say how.

Court records show he had been arrested in 2017 on drug trafficking charges. He was scheduled to appear in court January, 2019.

The shooter is still at large.

“The issue here is that we do have a suspect outstanding, we know he or she has a firearm, and is willing to use it,” Skrabek said. “That is definitely a public safety concern.”

The 28-year-old has been released from hospital.

Police could not say whether she and Ramirez knew one another.