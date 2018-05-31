B.C. employers prepare for minimum wage hike on June 1

The first of four annual increases is coming for British Columbia’s lowest-paid workers. Starting on June 1, people who earn minimum wage in this province will be paid $12.65 per hour, which marks a $1.30 increase.

Liquor servers will be also see an increase but will receive an hourly minimum wage of $11.40. Some employers have disputed that this group should be exempt from any increase because they receive more in tips. That argument was ultimately dismissed because not all servers who work in establishments with a liquor license can rely on that supplementary income.

Resident caretakers and live-in camp leaders will also see an 11.5 per cent increase. The alternate wage for live-in home support workers will be eliminated. Instead, workers in this category will receive the general minimum wage for all hours worked.

The decision to join other province like Ontario in increasing the minimum wage stems from the October 2017 report from the independent Fair Wage Commission. It is also a step towards the BC NDP’s election promise of raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Our lowest-paid workers deserve a fair shake and a fair wage. Regular wage increases are one way we're making life more affordable for British Columbians. That's why I'm excited to announce we're increasing the minimum wage to $15-an-hour by June 2021. #bcpoli https://t.co/Z5KLDO9J78 — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) February 8, 2018

The next three annual increases should bring the minimum wage up to $15.20 per hour by 2021. The separate lower liquor server wage is also expected to be scrapped altogether.

