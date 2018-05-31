Hamilton’s first Cat Cafe!

A cat cafe is coming to Hamilton!

Cats & Caffeine has partnered with NCWL Cat Rescue, based in Dunnville, and will offer the opportunity for rescue cats to be seen by many cat lovers, increasing their chances of finding their forever home.

According to its website, Cats & Caffeine aims to provide patrons with a chance to unwind while they grab a coffee; and cuddle or play with the cats to relax and de-stress.

It will also offer a variety of drinks and light snacks supplied by local Hamilton businesses.

Cats & Caffeine is fundraising ahead of its expected opening this July.

You can find more information by clicking here.