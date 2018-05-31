Updates on Manitoba’s health care overhaul expected Thursday

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) and Manitoba’s Health Minister are set to release more information Thursday about the next phase of changes to the health care system.

Kelvin Goertzen will join the WRHA’s Interim President Réal Cloutier and Acting Chief Operating Officer Lori Lamont in Winnipeg to update Manitoba on the latest switches made throughout the province.

Many residents are waiting for more information about the conversion of Seven Oaks ER department to an Urgent Care facility and the closure of Concordia’s ER.

The WRHA recently said that work will not happen until after planned renovations and expansions at the St. Boniface Hospital are complete.

The new ER at Grace Hospital is now open, but work at St. Boniface isn’t expected to be completed until the summer of 2019.

During a tour of the newly expanded Grace Hospital last week, Goertzen said details on dates for phase two were coming soon.

“They’ll hear about other parts of phase two, in terms of timing at Seven Oaks and Concordia, by the end of May,” Goertzen said on May 24.

More then $43 million was spent on renovations to Grace Hospital. Health officials said the goal was to expand its capacity so that it can handle more patients at its ER as other emergency rooms go through their conversions.

The province said it expects to treat 35,000 patients at Grace this year. The renovations feature an open-concept design, a large ambulance bay to reduce patient off-load times and a physical connection to the ACCESS Winnipeg West walk-in clinic.