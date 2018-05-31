Canada
May 31, 2018 1:31 pm
Updated: May 31, 2018 1:40 pm

Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre posts updated images of new centre

The latest rendering of the new Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre in Halifax, N.S.

We have a better idea of what the new Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre will look like after the organization posted renderings on their Facebook page Thursday.

The renderings show the 70,000-square-foot building — which will be located at the south end of Gottingen Street —  to be an amalgamation of glass and wood and feature an open-space concept.

READ MORE: Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre one step closer to finding new home

The new images prominently feature the name of the project Wije’winen, which means “come with us.”

The planned location used to house the Red Cross building.

Regional council agreed to sell the vacant lot to the friendship centre and while the details of the report were confidential, it’s known that the land was sold at market value.

Additional funding still needs to be raised to bring the vision for the new centre to life and will require contributions from both provincial and federal levels of government.

Construction is tentatively set to begin next February, with an opening in two or two and a half years.

WATCH: Mi’kmaw community blesses land for new cultural hub

The Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre is currently located just down the street at 2158 Gottingen St.

There are 125 friendship centres across Canada. Their primary roles are to provide Indigenous people living in urban areas with services ranging from social programming to culture and events.

