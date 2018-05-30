North Okanagan man missing since Sunday

Police are asking for help locating a Vernon-area man who was last seen Sunday night.

“Police are concerned for Jordan Mooney’s health and well-being, as friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this amount of time,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

The 24-year-old left his friend Brandyn Hullick’s home in Kelowna’s Dilworth area late Sunday and seemingly disappeared.

Hullick said Mooney didn’t show up for work at SRI Homes in Lake Country the last two days.

“We’re all really worried,” Hullick told Global News.

Police said they have followed up on several possible leads and reported sightings, but Mooney remains missing.

He is 5’10”, 180 lbs and has short red hair. He was last seen wearing a pair of black pants and a white T-shirt. His blue, 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with B.C. licence plate FP9 95T is also missing.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan Mooney is urged to contact their local police, the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain entirely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.”