Ross McBain, founder of iconic Edmonton camera retailer, dead at 94

The founder of Edmonton’s McBain Camera chain of stores has died peacefully in hospital at the age of 94 on Sunday after a brief illness, according to his son.

Allen Ross McBain — who went by Ross — leaves behind a legacy of accomplishment in Edmonton’s business community. In 1949, the Edmonton-born man founded McBain Camera. The first store opened its doors at a location on 101 Street and now boasts eight storefronts in Alberta’s capital.

“The customer is more than just an individual that walks in to make a purchase, he/she is a fellow photo enthusiast,” McBain is quoted as saying on the McBain Camera website. “We are here to educate the customer, not just sell to them.”

McBain’s accomplishments include becoming the founding president of the Better Business Bureau, once serving as president of Northlands, the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, the Alberta Aviation Council. He was also a former director of the Edmonton Eskimo Football Club.

McBain is still listed as a shareholder on Northlands’ site and according to his obituary, “until a month before his death, Ross came in to his office at McBain Camera every day.”

“Ross’s presence will be greatly missed as we endeavour to carry on his philosophy of friendly, knowledgeable service,” reads a statement on McBain Camera’s website. “We will always remember the words that Mr. McBain repeatedly conveyed to us from his time in the Navy: ‘A clean ship is a happy ship.'”

According to family, McBain became a pilot who flew aircraft from an aircraft carrier after enlisting in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1943. They said he carried on flying as a hobby until his 70s.

McBain is remembered for his love of travel, particularly visiting the Hawaiian island of Maui. However, he also spent much time at his cottage on Pigeon Lake which family said “he built almost singlehandedly in 1953.”

McBain is survived by his wife, Linda as well as his five children: Leslie McBain, Bob McBain, Brenda McBain, Diane McBain and Neil McBain. He also leaves behind several grandchildren — Kimberly McBain Butz, Amy McBain, Faye McBain, Justine McBain and Cameron McBain — and great-grandchildren: Miller McBain Tracy- Gould, Elliot Butz and Anderson Butz.

He was predeceased by his parents — William W. McBain and Ida May McBain — his brother Bill McBain, his sister Margaret Hewson, his wife Dorothy McBain and his grandson Jordan McBain Miller.

A celebration of McBain’s life will be held on June 7 at 2 p.m. at Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home Downtown Chapel.

The family said in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Centre for Autism Services Alberta Moms Stop The Harm.